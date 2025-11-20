End of an Era: Wyoming’s Rib & Chop House Closing Casper Location

Casper is losing one of the best steak houses in town at the end of the year. Last night (Wednesday, November 19th, 2025), Wyoming's Rib & Chop House announced that they will be closing their doors permanently next month.

The Wyoming Rib & Chop House Facebook page shared a heartfelt message that said:

We have an important update to share:

**The Casper Chophouse will be closing on December 31, 2025.**

This decision was not easy, and we are deeply grateful to our staff and guests for their support over the years.

We will remain fully open through the end of December — including **a special New Year’s Eve service** — and we hope you’ll join us throughout the month as we celebrate everything we've built together.

Let’s make this final December one to remember.

Rib and Chop House has locations in Colorado, Utah, Nebraska, Montana and Idaho. There will still be four remaining Cowboy State locations:

Sheridan

Gillette

Cheyenne

Laramie

I had the honor and privilege to attend their invite-only grand opening back in 2019, and it has been one of my favorite restaurants ever since. Personally, I will be very heartbroken to seem them leave.

