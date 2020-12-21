Wyomingites Less Likely To Live With Their Moms

Writing then reading back that headline made me laugh and think about the movie, "Wedding Crashers" where Will Ferrell has a cameo Chazz Reinhold and lives in his mom's basement. "Hey Ma! Can we get some meatloaf?!".

Anyways, the website Zippia decided we needed to know what states are most likely to have Chazz Reinhold living in their basement, or, most likely to have adult children living with their Moms. Here's how they decided it.

This one was pretty simple. We used the Census’ American Community Survey to measure which states had the highest rates of 18-34 year olds who lived in their parents’ household. The higher percent of residents living with their parents, the higher the state’s position on the list.

I get it, the states with the most people in it and the highest cost of living. But, what the heck, Nevada? How are you Number 1? Looking around us, Colorado comes in at #24, Nebraska is super independent coming in at #48, Montana is #43 and Idaho is #22.

But what about the Cowboy State? We are locked in at #45. That has to be a relief to the parents that are worried their kids will want to stay forever and ruin your plans winter trips to tropical locations. So, go ahead and book that. You'll be ok.

Via Zippia

What do you think? Are you surprised that Wyoming is more independent/stable than other places in the country? I'm not, but it's fun to look into.