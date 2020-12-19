Stranger Finds $3,000 on Sidewalk, Returns to Family Who Lost It

What would you do if you found envelopes of cash just lying in the middle of a sidewalk? One man really did and instead of pocketing it, he returned it to the family that lost it.

I first saw this story shared by UPI based off of a Facebook post by the Wausau Police Department.

In a year that has been marked by political fighting and a pandemic, it's a refreshing show of humanity by a person who could have just kept his fortunate find. Instead, he chose to do the right thing and make the world a slightly better place than it was prior.

Well done, Good Samaritan. The world needs more of ya.