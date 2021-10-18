WATCH: Good Samaritans Free Moose Calf From Fence

It is a famous proverb that is said quite often, but it's because it is almost always fitting in everyday life: "not all heroes wear capes".

That was definitely the case last week when a small group of "Good Samaritans" stopped to help free a moose calf from a fence. The short, 56-second footage was posted to viral video sharing YouTube channel, ViralHog, last Friday (October 15th, 2021).

The footage begins a with a full grown moose cow running and jumping back and forth, obviously upset by its scared, trapped calf, but unable to do anything about it. When a group of people stop on the side of the road to help, the moose flees to the other side of the street. This particular group of heroes quickly run to the calf's aid. One woman (teen?) attempts to calm the animal while the man uses what appears to be bolt cutters to free it from the fence.

All's well that ends well, as the freed calf runs away, seemingly unharmed. For a second, it looked like it was going to take its chances with the fence again, before quickly changing its mind.

While the footage doesn't say exactly where this takes place, the North American moose is normally found in the northern states, so it could have very well been in our general area.

Most of the comments section of the video are praising to the folks for freeing the young calf, with only a few condemning the way it was handled. Apparently no good deed goes unpunished.

