Dear Neighbor,

It really is the little things that count the most. I can't stress that enough. So let me start by saying thank you for clearing off my vehicle. Considering how early I have to be up to take my son to work and what time I have to be at the station, the fact that you got up and did not only my Jeep, but at least one of our other neighbors is beyond kind.

I often forget that I'm not the only person awake and moving around at such ungodly hours.

It is worth noting that I will be returning the favor soon. As this was just the first salvo in Mother Nature's winter Wyoming attack (and a pretty mild one at that), I'm sure I'll have plenty of chances to do so. Just try not to get up too much earlier than me, so I can actually beat you out there.

Again, thank you for the kindness. I'm not used to having kind neighbors. As a matter of fact, the previous tenants had a penchant for stealing our assigned parking spots, overnight, during the weekends and often, so you and your family are a welcomed change of pace. Feel free to knock if you ever need to borrow a cup of brown sugar. That was a Bad Boys reference. Ya know, the first installment in the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence buddy cop films? Sorry... it was a bad joke, but if you want to borrow that trilogy, I do own them all.

Anyway, I can't say thank you enough. Have a great day!

Your neighbor,

DJ Nyke

