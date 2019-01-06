Wyoming’s Rich History Through Photos

There are a ton of places around the United States that have lost that old time feeling as time goes on they seem to move right along with it. However, Wyoming still has a few places that take us straight back in time and remind us of how simple things used to be.

Of course, you shouldn't have to look much further than downtown Casper to get a glimpse of the past and how downtown used to be main street and a pretty "happening" place.

This is a very iconic photo for those of us who grew up in Casper and one that I hope will be around through my entire lifetime. For some reason every time I see this It takes me back to my childhood.

Of course, you can take a further look back into our history going all the way back to the 1900s at this cool family genealogy site I found online. If you have any old family photos that you have hiding away I would love to see them and add them along to this post.