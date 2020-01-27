[PHOTO] The First Phone Call Made In Wyoming in 1878

Our phones have such an important role in our lives and it has become one of the most important inventions in history if you want my opinion on it. But back in a day when things were strickly done by telegraph and by snail mail, you had no choice but to be patient for things to arrive and to get information.

As you all know I'm a huge fan of our local history and things that the cowboy state is known for and things that we pat ourselves on the back for that we've done in the past.

This photo is of the first phone call made from Laramie to Cheyenne in 1878! I could only imagine that it wasn't the best sounding phone call and the conversation went a little something like this. "How bad is the wind where you're at?"

I only joke, but still, a neat piece of history captured in this photo and kind of makes you look at how incredible our phones are nowadays.