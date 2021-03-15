UPDATE: Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Administration Phone Lines Are Working Now
The administrative and non-emergency telephone lines for the Natrona County Sheriff's Office are now operating, according to a prepared statement from the office.
The Sheriff's Office said Sunday these lines were down, but didn't say why.
911 has been working even though the other lines were down.
[href="/list-casper-business-closings-for-monday-march-15th/" title="See The List of Casper Businesses Closed Monday March 15th" align="center"]
If you need to contact the Sheriff's Office for non-emergency matters call (307) 235-8278.
Please DO NOT use (307) 235-9300.
Get our free mobile app
10 Reasons NOT to Move to Wyoming