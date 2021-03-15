The administrative and non-emergency telephone lines for the Natrona County Sheriff's Office are now operating, according to a prepared statement from the office.

The Sheriff's Office said Sunday these lines were down, but didn't say why.

911 has been working even though the other lines were down.

[href="/list-casper-business-closings-for-monday-march-15th/" title="See The List of Casper Businesses Closed Monday March 15th" align="center"]

If you need to contact the Sheriff's Office for non-emergency matters call (307) 235-8278.

Please DO NOT use (307) 235-9300.

Get our free mobile app

10 Reasons NOT to Move to Wyoming