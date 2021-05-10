Some Wyomingites Without 911 Services For Days Thanks To Vandals

Uinta County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

The Unita County Sheriff's Office says vandals caused "tens of thousands of dollars" to critical communications infrastructure.

According to a social media post, the damage occurred during the early evening hours of May 7. Customers were also left without 911 services, some for days.

During the investigation, crews learned that the damage was intentional and more than one vehicle was involved.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Uinta Coutny Sheriff's Office at 307-783-1000.

