Yellowstone Extras Wanted – Dying Dad, Casino Patrons, Old Money

The hit series "Yellowstone" has been renewed for 2 more seasons. The past 3 seasons have been filmed both on location in Montana, and in Utah. But, with season 4 currently in production, the filming of the series has been moved entirely to Montana. That means the casting directors are looking for help from locals in and around the Bitterroot and Missoula Valleys.

Recently you may have sent in an email to be considered as an extra for the show. If you did, you may need to resubmit that email to the casting team, to be considered for the most recent bookings.

According to Yellowstone Extras Facebook

Still needing more submissions for men ages 40-55 to play a dying dad. You need to look like you have lived 10 lives, gaunt real wear on your face. This is a very featured part.

Category: Carters dying dad.

Rate $150/12 hrs +$35 gas bump+ $112.50 covid health protocols

Work date:Thursday 9/3 covid test Monday 8/31 Missoula or Hamilton(this location limited hours)

Location: Missoula

Need men and women ages 25-80. Must look like old and new money types. You are members of an upscale club.

Must have very nice western wear( like you would wear to a very nice event not work clothes) or business suits to business casual. Please let us know what clothing you have.

Category: Yellowstone Club Members

Rate:121.10/12+35 gas bump + $ 90.83 covid test & health

protocols

Location: Hamilton

Work date: Monday 8/31 & Covid test Friday 28th in Missoula or Hamilton( this location limited hours)

Also looking for a few luxury cars so please submit if you have a 2016 or newer car. NO white. Mercedes, BMW Audi Tesla etc. Let us know what year make color you have. Also high end trucks are fine. If you have photo submit that as well. If we book your car will also get a car bump of $25.00.

Booking very attractive men and women ages 20-40.

Category: Attractive Club patrons

Location: Hamilton

Work date: Monday 8/31 & Covid test Friday 28th in Missoula or Hamilton( this location limited hours)

Casino patrons ages 30 and older all types.

Location: Missoula

Date Wednesday 9/2

Will be a early call time around 6:30 am!!

Covid test Sunday 8/30 in Missoula between 9-2 pm

If you can commit to both dates please submit

Category : Casino patrons

Rate: 121.10/12+35 gas bump + $ 90.83 covid test & health

protocols

Clink link below for full details on how to submit your application to be an extra on Yellowstone.