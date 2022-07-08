If you want to get away and experience one of the most iconic Wyoming things possible, I found one worth considering. It's a group of tipis that have the Devil's Tower National Monument off in the distance.

I found this ultra-unique place hosted by Juliana on Airbnb. It's located very near the foothills of Devil's Tower. Here's a snippet of how Juliana describes it on her listing:

Crazy Horse and Custer traveled this way to Devils Tower. This tipi can comfortably sleep 4 adults. Each tipi has as two burner camp stove, 3 gallons of water, a pot, coffee fixing things, a propane lantern and a solar lantern. There is no electricity on the property. There is an outdoor solar shower available if desired.

If Richard Dreyfuss were to choose a Wyoming Airbnb, I predict it would be this one for obvious close encounter reasons.

Yes, You Really Can Sleep in a Tipi Near Wyoming's Devil's Tower

The kicker for this unique group of tipis is the nightly cost is only $50 at the time of this writing. Impressive. Granted you need to be OK with more or less sleeping on the ground, but if getting back to nature in one of the most Wyoming spots ever is a priority, this isn't a bad option.

As per usual, you can check out the complete listing on Airbnb for more pics, details, updates and availability.

