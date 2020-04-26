You Can Own A Lamborghini For Under $25,000 In Colorado

This would definitely be worth the 5-hour drive just to purchase this dream machine.

As long as I can remember, the Lamborghini Countach has been my favorite exotic sports car of all time. Matter of fact, there is even a Transformers toy (named Sideswipe), that turns into one, which I'm sure is what caused the initial fascination at a young age.

Well you can imagine my surprise when I found a cherry red 1985 Lamborghini Countach for sale for only $22,500 on Facebook Marketplace being sold out of the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado.

Facebook Marketplace via Robert Corwin Pond

It is worth noting that it is a kit car, in this case, an aftermarket Lamborghini body over a Pontiac Fiero GT frame (and probably engine too). While that my deter some, not me. My fascination with this vehicle has always been the sexiness of the body style, not ho fast a real one can go.

With that being said, if I can scrounge up even half of the money during this COVID-19 pandemic (which means I probably won't), I would buy this vehicle in a heartbeat. It truly would be a dream come true for me.