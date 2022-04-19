You Can Now Drop Those Masks At Denver International Airport

Most of us haven't even thought about wearing a mask for quite sometime now unless you've had to head to Denver International Airport for a flight, well now that's all about to change as masks are no longer required inside the airport.

A federal judge decided to nix masks on airplanes and other public transportation as DIA soon followed with the announcement that masks will no longer be required in the airport.

This doesn't necessarily mean that you won't need one on the plane as airlines will have the option of still enforcing the rule on the airplane and if you choose to do so, you can continue wearing your mask in the airport or wherever, it's just not mandated any longer inside the airport.

Some travelers at DIA talked to KDVR about their thoughts on this whole thing along with Joe Lorusso, who is an aviation law expert. He weighed in on the subject in regards to wearing a mask on flights.

TSA had this official statement about enforcing the mandate:

“Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs,” TSA said in a statement. “TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.”

So when it comes to being inside the airport, the choice is now yours' as to whether you wear a mask or not but on the actual airplane on your flight, that remains in the hands of the airline itself.

