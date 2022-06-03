You Really Can Stay in this Restored Wyoming 1920’s Sheep Wagon

Have you ever wanted to pretend you were a pioneer? I found a destination in Wyoming which is about as close as you can get. It's a fully-restored 1920's sheep wagon situated on a family's ranch and you really can stay in it.

Get our free mobile app

Heward 7E Ranch provided details on this super-unique place on Airbnb. It's located near the Shirley Basin in Wyoming north of Medicine Bow. Here's some backstory of what this sheep wagon is all about:

This original sheep wagon was used on our family ranch from the Nineteen twenties until the early nineteen seventies as a working sheepherders camp. In the Spring of two thousand thirteen we completed the full restoration of this sheep wagon...This sheep wagon has a full size bed inside that will accommodate two people, and an add in bed that accommodates two more people, two built-in cold boxes for storing and keeping your food cold, a pull out table that can seat four around it, and a fully restored and operational wood burning cook stove/oven.

It's not likely you'll ever see a place like this.

See Inside a Rebuilt 1920's Wyoming Sheep Wagon You Can Stay In

The reviews on Airbnb rave about how nice their experience was and how nice the host family on the ranch is. The nightly cost as of this writing is $125 per night. You can check out the full listing on Airbnb for more pics, updates and availability.

See Inside a Tiny Home in Laramie You Can Actually Stay In