You’ll Want To Go Home and Sanitize Your Doorbell After Watching This

Alright, so this post is for all of you who have those fancy doorbells and security systems installed at your house or apartment.

I'm not going to lie to you, I used to be a neighborhood trouble maker but we did things like ring your doorbell and run away or you know just make random noises at night outside of people's houses. Not once did it cross our minds to lick someone's doorbell and run away...

I would like to point out this kid's bike has a little extra style to it but always makes him pretty easy to identify. Another thing is how sopping wet he left this darn doorbell. I'd be so completely grossed out if I went to my house or someone else's house for that matter and felt this kid's saliva all over the place.

It gives me the creeps just thinking about it. None the less, it's a pretty funny video all things considered. Also, it reminds all of us to do the occasional sanitizing of our doorbells and probably doorknobs as well. You never know what the neighborhood kids are up to these days.