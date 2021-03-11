12 Pics of a Casper Dream Home with a Built-in Movie Theater

What do you look for in a home? I mean what's your priority feature? If movie watching is high on the list, check out this Casper estate that includes its own built-in movie theater.

I found this browsing recent Casper listings on Realtor. It's 4511 E 21st Street in Casper and it's truly a movie lover's dream place.

Casper Home with its own Movie Theater

It's obvious this home has a lot more going for it than just a movie theater, but wow. That would be a sweet place to watch flicks.

The Realtor listing has more of the meaningful non-movie facts like the fact that it's a 4-bedroom, 4 1/2 bath place. They also include the dollars you would need to have handy to land this place. Current asking price as of this writing is $875,000. I'm no real estate expert, but when I was looking at pics, I was gonna guess it would be north of a million. Back to that fact of me not being a real estate expert.

Most Expensive Home Available in Casper