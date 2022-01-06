13 Wyoming Wolves Hanging At Their Favorite Spot In Yellowstone

In the movie 'The Hangover', Alan (Zach Galifianakis) creates his own wolf pack with the three other guys (Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and Justin Bartha). The guys stick together through all the craziness and always looking out for each other, just like Wapiti Lake Wolf Pack in Yellowstone National Park.

Since wolves were reintroduced into the park system back in the mid 1990's they have been monitored by park staff, wildlife photographers and millions of visitors to the park. The Wapiti Lake Wolf Pack has been around since 2014. The pack has been as large at 19 wolves making it the largest pack in the park.

It's not a guarantee that you'll see wolves when you visit, but the chances are higher when you live in the park, just like Nadia Westenburg.

Nadia and her boyfriend just moved from Yosemite National Park in California to work and live in Canyon Village, Wyoming. Since moving to Cowboy State in late September, the couple has been exploring as much of the park as possible, and has seen some pretty incredible sights. One of those sights was 13 wolves from the legendary Wapiti Lake Wolf Pack.

When you're in the park this time of year there aren't nearly as many visitors, so it's easier for the animals to roam around without being harassed. The animals will also use the roads just like humans would in their cars.

This video was captured at Cascade Meadow as the pack was moving on from munching on a carcass. Just like 'The Hangover' wolf pack, the Wapiti Lake Pack looks out for all the members and waits on them all to catch up before moving on.

