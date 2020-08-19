16 Pics That Remind Us of What Wyoming Used to Be Like

Do you reminisce about what life used to be like in the good ole days? If that's you, I have something you'll enjoy. It's 16 pics that remind us of what life used to be like in Wyoming.

I did some major league digging through the Library of Congress archives. I searched only for historical pics of Wyoming and found some very interesting stuff. Here are 24 favorites.

The Library of Congress archives are a great way to explore what life in Wyoming and the rest of America used to be like last century. Times change, but these images remind us of what shaped us over the past century.