2 Dead, 2 Injured in Head-On Crash North of Rock Springs

Two people are dead and two others are injured after a crash near Rock Springs, Wyoming.

That's according to a press release from Sergeant Jeremy Beck with the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

According to the release, WHP Troopers were called to a scene at milepost 20.60 on US 191, north of Rock Springs, Wyoming on October 8, 2022 at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The release states that a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was driving south on US 191. The vehicle entered the northbound lane, colliding head-on with a 2008 Ford F-250.

"The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 66-year-old Naperville, Illinois, resident Mark A. Jenkins," the release stated. "Jenkins was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene. The passenger has been identified as 64-year-old Naperville, Illinois, resident Nancy B. Jenkins. She was flown by medical helicopter to the University of Utah for injuries sustained in the crash."

The WHP identified the driver of the Ford as 43-year-old Farson, Wyoming resident Codi L. Burris.

"Burris was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the crash scene," the Wyoming Highway Patrol wrote. "The juvenile passenger in the Ford was flown by medical helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, for injuries sustained in the crash."

The release noted that driver fatigue on the part of Jenkins is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

These fatalities are the 96th and 97th fatalities this year, the WHP wrote. That's compared to 89 fatalities in 2021.