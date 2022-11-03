Woman Was Hit By Car Tuesday Evening in Casper, Investigation Ongoing

A female was hit by a car Tuesday evening in Casper.

That's according to the Casper Police Department, who wrote that in the early evening hours of November 1, 2022, CPD Officers responded to the intersection of 12th Street and Forest Drive with reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.

The CPD wrote that the female pedestrian was crossing the street 'near' the crosswalk, and while crossing the street, she was struck by the vehicle.

"The driver of the vehicle immediately stopped and began rendering aid to the female pedestrian, who was taken by ambulance to the Wyoming Medical Center," the release stated. "She is currently being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries."

The CPD wrote that the investigation is still ongoing, but that they have ruled out driver impairment as a factor in the collision.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all parties involved," the CPD wrote. "Please take a moment to recognize this incident as a reminder of coming winter weather and traffic hazards it imposes. Please, slow down, and be aware of your surroundings as you navigate the streets in our community."

K2 Radio News has reached out to the Casper Police Department regarding whether or not the pedestrian was actually utilizing the crosswalk or not, and will update this story with that information if and when it becomes available.

This was the second incident within a week to occur in the area of 12th Street and Forest Drive. The other incident was a garage fire that occurred on October 28, 2022.