2 Yellowstone River Otters Show the Proper Way to Deal with Snow

Wyomingites have learned how to deal with snow and that includes our wildlife. There's a new video proving this showing a couple of Yellowstone otters have a great time in the white stuff.

Yellowstone National Park just dropped this video on their Facebook page today.

I have to admit that I didn't realize that the Yellowstone River Otters were this active during winter. The official National Park Service website confirms that these little guys not only play in the snow, but are also preparing for mating season starting in March.

These two were having no trouble making the most of the frigid Yellowstone river banks today. Gotta love living in such a wild place where this stuff is normal.