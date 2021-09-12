The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards have been announced, and we couldn't be happier for the artist who took home the Moon Person trophy for Video of the Year!

Justin Bieber had the most nominations this year with an impressive seven nominations, including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year. Megan Thee Stallion was the second most nominated artist with six nods, the majority of which recognized her smash hit "WAP" alongside Cardi B.

Also nominated this year were Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and more!

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday, Sept. 12 at New York City's Barclays Center. The awards show, which featured new Moon Person statues designed by artist Kehinde Wiley, were broadcasted at 8 PM ET on MTV, CW, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.

See the full list of 2021 MTV VMAs winners, below. (Please note some categories have yet to be announced.)

Video of the Year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar” (Starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits"

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” (WINNER)

The Weeknd: “Save Your Tears”

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber (WINNER)

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: “Mood”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”

BTS: “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP”

Dua Lipa: “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License” (WINNER)

Best New Artist

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid Laroi

Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)

Polo G

Saweetie

Push Performance of the Year

Wallows: "Are You Bored Yet?"

Ashnikko: "Daisy"

Saint Jhn: "Gorgeous"

24kGoldn: "Coco"

JC Stewart: "Break My Heart"

Latto: "Sex Lies"

Madison Beer: "Selfish"

The Kid Laroi: "Without You"

Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License" (WINNER)

Girl in Red: "Serotonin"

Fousheé: "My Slime"

Jxdn: “Think About Me”

Group of the Year

Blackpink

BTS (WINNER)

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

Twenty One Pilots

Best Breakthrough Song

Claire Rosinkranz: “Backyard Boy” (WINNER)

Masked Wolf: “Astronaut In The Ocean”

Bella Poarch: “Build a B---h”

Young Baby Tate ft. Flo Milli: “I Am”

Whoheem: “Let’s Link”

Best Collaboration

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP”

Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More” (WINNER)

Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner”

Best Pop

Ariana Grande: “Positions”

Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am”

BTS: “Butter”

Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” (WINNER)

Olivia Rodrigo: “Good 4 U”

Shawn Mendes: “Wonder”

Taylor Swift: “Willow”

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP”

Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “On Me (remix)”

Moneybagg Yo: “Said Sum”

Polo G: “Rapstar”

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.: “Franchise” (WINNER)

Best Rock

Evanescence: “Use My Voice”

Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame”

John Mayer: “Last Train Home” (WINNER)

The Killers: “My Own Soul's Warning”

Kings Of Leon: “The Bandit”

Lenny Kravitz: “Raise Vibration”

Best Alternative

Bleachers: “Stop Making This Hurt”

Glass Animals: “Heat Waves”

Imagine Dragons: “Follow You”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear: “My Ex’s Best Friend” (WINNER)

Twenty One Pilots: “Shy Away”

Willow ft. Travis Barker: “Transparent Soul”

Best Latin

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez: “Dákiti”

Billie Eilish & Rosalía: “Lo Vas A Olvidar” (WINNER)

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira: “Girl Like Me”

Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy: “Un Die (One Day)”

Karol G: “Bichota”

Maluma: “Hawái”

Best R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn, WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” (WINNER)

Chris Brown and Young Thug: “Go Crazy”

Giveon: “Heartbreak Anniversary”

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown: “Come Through”

SZA: “Good Days”

Best K-pop

(G)I-DLE: “Dumdi Dumdi”

Blackpink and Selena Gomez: “Ice Cream”

BTS: “Butter” (WINNER)

Monsta X: “Gambler”

Seventeen: “Ready to love”

Twice: “Alcohol-Free”

Video For Good

Billie Eilish: “Your Power” (WINNER)

Demi Lovato: “Dancing With the Devil”

H.E.R.: “Fight For You”

Kane Brown: “Worldwide Beautiful”

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z: “Entrepreneur”

Best Direction

Billie Eilish: “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by: Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar (Starring Justin Bieber)” – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino (WINNER)

Taylor Swift: “Willow” – Republic Records – Directed by: Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A: “Franchise” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records – Directed by: Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator: “Lumberjack” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Wolf Haley

Best Cinematography

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammaed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Rob Witt

Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper: “Holy” – RBMG / Def Jam – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot

Lady Gaga: “911” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth

Lorde: “Solar Power” – LAVA/Republic Records – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud

Best Art Direction

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer: “Already” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos

Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz

Lady Gaga: “911” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by: John Richoux

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: “Best Friend” – Warner Records – Art Direction by: Art Haynes (WINNER)

Taylor Swift – “Willow” – Republic Records – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

Best Visual Effects

Bella Poarch: “Build a Bitch” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova

Coldplay: “Higher Power” – Atlantic Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic

Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel

Glass Animals: “Tangerine” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic

P!nk: “All I Know So Far” – RCA Records – Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc

Best Choreography

Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Republic Records – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson

BTS – “Butter” – Bighit Music – Choreography by: Son Sung with BHM Performance Directing Team

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Choreography by: Nina McNeely

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records

Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Astralwerks / Capitol Records Choreography by: Dani Vitale

Best Editing

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records – Editing by: Troy Charbonnet

BTS: “Butter” – Bighit Music – Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens

Drake: “What's Next” – OVO / Republic Records – Editing by: Noah Kendal

Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” – Def Jam

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner” – RCA Records