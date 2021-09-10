Songs About Smoke For This Smokey Wyoming Summer

I don't need to tell you, it's been smoky, all summery long. I'm sure you've grumbled about it a few times. Why not have some fun with it instead?

Sorry to say it's not over yet. The fire season in California has a while longer to go and the winds to shift for a few months yet.

So go ahead and grumble at California for not managing their forest and allowing loggers in the thin those trees. But that's just going to make you more irritable.

How about we take a look at some songs that you can sing to help get you through the rest of this fire season?

We'll go way back for this first one with The Platters and Smoke Gets In Your Eyes.

Lets go WEIRD with Gene Autry and On Top Of Old Smokey

Lets go BLUE GRASS with Don't Let Smokey Mountain Smoke Get In Your Eyes sung by The Osborn Brothers.

This song makes a ton of sense, considering where the smoke is coming from, which is a long way off. Sanford Townsend Band - Smoke From a Distant Fire.

Where there is smoke there is fire. Light My Fire by The Doors.

Now I'll shock your system by jumping into the classic rock era. Here's Muddy Waters with Smoke On The Water.

Honestly I've never heard of this song. But once I listened to it, it's good. The country back A Thousand Horses with Smoke.

Country star Gary Allan-"Smoke Rings in the Dark"

A little more country coming at you with Florida Georgia Line and Smoke.

Who hasn't walked into a smoke filled bar? How many times this summer have you walked outside and thought it looked like a smoke filled bar? Actually this next song is about how you can't smoke in many bars today. Here's Travis Tritt with Smoke Filled Bar.

I'll continue to make your head spin by jumping from one music style to the next. Lets go Hip Hop with Mystikal - I Smell Smoke

I just found a song called NO SMOKE, by Young Boy. I did not expect to find a no smoke song but, hey, lets go with it.

Can't forget Michael Martin Murphy and his big hit WILD FIRE!

Here's a hopeful song about the smoke clearing. Yeah we all need a little of that. Andy Grammer - "Smoke Clears"

Lets end this with a song that makes sense. Where there is smoke there is fine. Lets go a bit Rastafarian in our music style. Here's Stick Figure with World On Fire.

I'm sure there are many more songs out there you can think of. Send us your suggestions and I'll add them to the list.

LOOK: Crater Ridge Fire Burning In Wyoming The Crater Ridge fire ignited in the Bighorn National Forest in mid-July. Since then, it has grown to more than 6,000 acres in size. As of August 30, the fire is 52% contained.