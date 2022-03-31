3.5 Hour Car Ride From Casper All It Takes To Celebrate History

History is one of my favorite ways to pass the time and being in a part of the country with SO MUCH history, it's like being in heaven. When people come to visit Wyoming, one the hardest parts of the planning process is determining what you're going to see and what you put on the 'next time' list.

Luckily living here, 'next time' can be whenever you want and on your 'next time' list I encourage Mount Rushmore to be toward the top.

How far of a drive is it?

Rushmore Map Google Maps loading...

The drive only takes about 3 hours 40 minutes and every mile & minute is worth the trip. Not only do you get to explore the Eastern part of Wyoming, you get to see the Black Hills, Custer State Park, Amazing Scenery and Crazy Horse all before you get to the wall of presidents.

Crazy Horse Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media loading...

I've been to Mount Rushmore many times, but my mom and step-dad hadn't ever been there. Being able to see and hear the excitement from both of them was a great added pleasure of trip.

How much does it cost?

Another great part is the fact that other than gas to drive there, parking once you get there and your souvenirs, there's no entrance fee like you'll find at many attractions.

What all can you do while you're there?

Other than seeing a mountain with some of our great presidents on it, they have an amazing exhibit hall that includes videos, information on how long it took and how they completed such a task, a look at the designer and all the men that were part of the 14 year build and great history.

In 2007, the film 'National Treasure: Book of Secrets' filmed on site at the memorial and in the video below you can see many of the behind the scenes clips shot there.

Mount Rushmore Is Just A Short Car Ride From Casper

