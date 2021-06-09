‘Visit Casper’ Shares Casper Mountain Day Trip Video

If you're looking for some outdoor fun that's close to home, this is an awesome way to spend a summer day.

The official Visit Casper Instagram page posted a beautiful video suggesting taking a day-hike at the Bridle Trail on Casper Mountain. Along with the short visuals, they also included a caption that read:

Our favorite Casper Mountain day-hike? Easy. The Bridle Trail! Follow along with us and visit the link in our bio to learn more about our mountain trails #visitcasper #thatswy

Get our free mobile app

With the warmer temperatures upon us, it's a great time to enjoy all the outdoor wonders that Casper has to offer. Click here to check out these in depth photos showcasing what a day on the Bridle Trail looks like.

Whether your looking for an awesome place to take a scenic bike ride, taking a hike with the entire family or just a calm walk alone, Casper Mountain is right around the corner and just waiting for you.