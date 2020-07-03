Watch the US Navy Blue Angels Majestic Fly Over Mount Rushmore

It doesn't get much more patriotic than this. New video shows the US Navy Blue Angels fly over Mount Rushmore as part of a 4th of July celebration.

This is what a crowd of 7,500 were able to witness tonight over Mount Rushmore.

According to the video description by AIRBOYD, the Blue Angels were joined in the fly over by many other aircraft including:

B-1 Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air ForceBase; South Dakota Air National Guard F-16s Falcons from the 114th Fighter Wing, Sioux Falls; and HH-60s Black Hawk helicopters from Company C, 1-189th Aviation Regiment, in Rapid City, S.D.

The US Navy Blue Angels are a must-see if you're ever near one of their performances. You can keep up with them and where they'll be through their official website.

The live stream of the entire Mount Rushmore 4th of July event is also available now courtesy of USA Today.