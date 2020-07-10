5 Things That Are Getting Us Through This Pandemic

Let's just say, thank goodness for technology.

This pandemic has been awful. I think we can all agree on that. However, I think it would have been much worse had it happened even just 10 years ago. Technology has made things... well, easier. It feels so weird to say that, but I'm choosing to find silver linings during this time and I have to put technology on my list of positives.

Aside from allowing so many of us to work remotely, technology has been a source of solace.

With that little device in our hands we've been able to stay connected to loved ones, watch our favorite shows, shop, workout and more. In fact, a recent survey revealed that 25 percent of people believe Netflix has helped their mental health during this time. To take things further, 20 percent of participants say their relationship would have suffered if not for Netflix. Who would have thought watching the Office for the umpteenth time would have such power?

That same survey also revealed the five things that have helped us through this tough time.