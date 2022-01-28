A Full Weekend Of Intense Skijoring Action Coming To Wyoming

Until recently I had never heard of Skijoring and now am obsessed with the winter sport that originated in Sweden in the early 1900's. It's thought that after World War II ended, troops that had witnessed Skijoring overseas, brought the idea of the activity back to the U.S. and simplified it by attaching the skier to a rope that was connected to a horse.

The first U.S. equine Skijoring competition happened back in 1949 in Leadville, Colorado. The extreme winter sport found its way to Saratoga in 2017 and for the last 6 years the Saratoga Skijoring Races have been held.

skijoring 3 Rated Red via YouTube loading...

The word Skijoring mean 'ski driving' in Norwegian and consists of a skier being pulled behind a horse, motorized vehicle or even dogs. It's thought that when Skijoring began, it was a mode of transportation during the winter months.

Skijoring 5 Rated Red via YouTube loading...

The Skijoring races are high action from take off until the horse and (sometimes) riders cross the finish line. You can only imaging the dangers that lie on the 700 foot track that includes jumps, rings and ski gates, while being pulled behind a galloping horse. Take a look at the official rules page to find out more specifics of the races.

Skijoring 2 Rated Red via YouTube loading...

An update on Saratoga Skijoring.com says the snow that fell at the end of last year, put down a great base of snow, so the track has been constructed and ready for this years races.

The 2022 event happens February 5th & 6th just outside Saratoga at the Buck Springs Arena. The drive is only 9 minute from Saratoga and the whole community comes together to celebrate. Tickets are just $5 per person at the gate.

Saratoga Skijoring Map google maps loading...

If you're looking for something new and exciting to do, check Saratoga's Skijoring Races. If interested, there is still time to enter and try to win a part of the over $6,000 cash and prizes up for grabs.

Skijoring 4 Rated Red via YouTube loading...

