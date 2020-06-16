This Wyoming Ranch is $25,000 Per Night (and It’s NOT in Jackson)

There's glamorous and then there's Wyoming glamorous. This is that last one. It's a Wyoming ranch that will run you a cool $25,000 per night and it's probably worth every penny.

CNN Travel just shared a story about this place. It's called Magee Homestead and it's about as luxurious as you're gonna find in Wyoming or anyplace else. They theorize that since the world appears to be in a social distancing situation that isn't going away any time soon, people of means are coming to Wyoming since we have so much open country to explore.

The official YouTube channel for Brush Creek Ranch at Magee Homestead shows a bit of what makes them special.

A couple shared a quick iPhone movie of their time at this ranch and it definitely ticks all the boxes for a Wyoming getaway.

The number of activities listed on the official website are jaw-dropping. Horseback riding, mountain biking, shooting sports, hiking, fly fishing and a wellness spa are just the tip of the iceberg.

The cost of this Wyoming glamour isn't for the faint of heart. The CNN Travel article mentions that the minimum is $25,000 per night and most of the guests stay at least 7 days for a whopping $175,000. When I see numbers like that, I automatically figure this kind of place is near Jackson. Nope. Brush Creek Ranch at Magee Homestead is near Saratoga, Wyoming to our south.

Google Maps Satellite View

Considering the fact that my wife, kids and I rarely even stay at anything north of a Motel 6 when we're on the road, this probably isn't a realistic option for us, but this place sure is pretty if you have a lot of zeroes (with other numbers and commas) in your bank account.