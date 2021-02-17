Watch a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Wyoming Cattle Wrangle

I have to confess that when I think of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, I don't think about cattle. I was obviously mistaken since I have video proof that swimsuit models really do love cattle.

Since I've never seen a Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue (*ahem*). I'll have to take their word that Danielle Herrington has appeared in their pages. Their official YouTube channel just shared video of Danielle who came to Wyoming to wrangle some cattle at Brush Creek Ranch.

If you're not familiar with Brush Creek Ranch, this is truly a luxury place. I tried to check rates there, but there were no prices I could find. It was just pictures of the rich and famous drinking fine wine and skiing.

I tried to find out more about Danielle Herrington, but her Instagram page was full of swimsuit pictures and I was too embarrassed to go any further. I did find a helpful video giving the background on what Danielle is all about. People Magazine shared this not that long ago.

When you live in a state where swimsuit models go to hang out, you live in a pretty cool place so pat yourself on the back Wyoming.

