If you've never fished the Encampment River in Wyoming, you really should try it at some point. In the middle of this fishing paradise is a house on a hill that gives you the chance to do just that.

Get our free mobile app

I found this very unique home near Saratoga, Wyoming on Airbnb. It's hosted by Evolve and has one of the most unique silhouettes you'll see on the hill it sits on. Here's a little bit of how the host describes this place:

Explore the rugged beauty of Wyoming from this stunning property, featuring exclusive access to a 1-mile stretch of the Encampment River, perfect for trout fishing! This vacation rental boasts 2 cabins connected by a breezeway with a total of 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Spend your days enjoying the river or hiking the property while looking for deer, bald eagles, beavers, badgers, and more.

I don't think I've ever seen a walkway this long that overlooks epic fishing.

Pics of a Fishing Paradise Overlooking Wyoming's Encampment River

What's the cost to experience some great fishing in the heart of Wyoming? As of this writing, it's $235 per night. It appears this might be a relatively new listing on Airbnb as there is only one review so far, but it's glowing about how nice the experience was.

Check out the full Airbnb listing for more pics, details and updates on what sleeping above the Encampment River would really be like.

Wyoming Airbnb 7300 Feet Up in the Clouds West of Laramie