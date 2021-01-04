Skijoring With A Shetland Pony Does NOT Go Well For This Woman

Skijoring is is a winter sport in which a person on skis is pulled by a horse, a dog (or dogs), or a motor vehicle.

According to Wikipedia the word "Skijoring" is derived from the Norwegian word skikjøring, meaning "ski driving".

Some of you may already be familiar with this sport because of the annual Skijoring Races that are part of the Sheridan Winter Rodeo.

It takes lot's of time training with your animal to get your Skijoring skills up to competition level.

Here's a look at one lady working with her Shetland Pony on their Skijoring...

Spoiler Alert...it doesn't go well.



We all have to start somewhere.

And really, things could have gone so much worse for both of them

I'm looking forward to seeing how they improve with a few more weeks of practice.

Hopefully, they share another video.

I'll make sure to let you know if she posts one ;)