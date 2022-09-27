‘A Heck of a Ride,’ Casper Woman Writes Her Own Hilarious Obituary

Every week, Oil City News shares obituaries from the community. Typically, obituaries are written by a loved one of the recently deceased but, every now and then, a person will write their own and, once in a while, the results are both heartwarming and tear-jerking.

Such was the case with Alice Ann Beasley, a Casper resident for close to 67 years.

Beasley passed away recently, but not before penning her own story which was sure to leave her friends and family smiling.

"Well, it was a heck of a ride," Beasley began...

The following is the unedited obituary, courtesy of Oil City News:

"My journey ended recently in Casper, my adopted hometown of nearly 67 years. But I started life as an Okie, born in Tulsa. Was an only child and was doted upon by parents and many aunts and uncles from a large Irish family.

My stepfather was an accomplished horseman in the Shriner’s mounted patrol, and I became a horse-lover and rider early. A lot of little girls love horses but grow out of it, but I never did and have gone to a place where I can ride and commune with them every day. We’ll never run out of oats and never go lame.

Married Jim after his college career at Tulsa and a professional stint in Canada; my engagement ring was a Canadian diamond. We married as high society in Tulsa and moved to Casper three weeks later in January, 1953. That’s when I began to pit my indomitable will versus the unstoppable force of Wyoming wind. It never stopped and I never gave up; let’s call it a draw.

Jim and I brought four kids into the world, all starting at the hospital in Casper. I had occasion to go there a few times afterwards, a few too many times for my liking, but the periodic visits kept me around for a lot of events that meant something. I’ve seen kids blossom and grandkids arrive; have even seen some great-grandkids show up and make a memory or two of their wrinkled old Ma Beas.

Horses, kids, and the oilfield competed for space in my life for a lot of years….and somehow God gave me enough energy to deal with all three at once. Kids grew up and went off to do what they’re supposed to do, and the oilfield faded into the background. I was lucky-enough and smart-enough to always have some hooved friends down in the barn…or in the yard, or in the house a couple of times, like big pets. As the kids grew their own lives, the horses lived theirs but on a shortened timescale. My favored ones are down in the hay meadow under the cottonwood, where I have joined them. In our second go-round together, we plan to ride in knee-deep green with not a horsefly in sight….they must get sent on the Down Elevator.

A lot of my friends are waiting for me. They don’t all ride but they’ll have a hitching post for me and a kitchen table for sharing stories over an ice-cold Coke. Rita, Ruth, Apple, Dick and a host of others will welcome me because I’ve heard mentioned that every gathering gets just a little bit more interesting when I show up.

It’s been a heck of a ride."

A heck of a ride, indeed. We've never had the pleasure of meeting Mrs. Beasley but oh, how we wish we could have. She sounds like an absolute delight, with a sense of humor that is second-to-none.

Beasley is, to be sure, riding her horses and chatting with old friends, a cold glass of Coke in her hand and a smile on her face. And, for those she left behind, she left a gift. It was the gift of her words, the gift of her story. It was a glimpse into the heart and mind of an incredible woman and she will absolutely never be forgotten.

Rest in peace, Alice. We'll see you on the next ride.