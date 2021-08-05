A Trio of Broncos to Be Inducted at NFL Hall of Fame This Weekend

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will be inducting not only the 2021 inductees this weekend but the 2020 class as well. That means three celebrations for Denver fans.

Three former Denver Broncos will be getting their gold jackets this weekend in Canton, Ohio as part of the latest inductions into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

STEVE ATWATER

Atwater was slated to be enshrined in 2020, but the pandemic canceled all ceremonies, so he will get his rightly deserved accolades and jacket on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Atwater played for Denver 10 of his 11 seasons in the NFL. I'll always remember Steve as being a part of the John Elway QB empire, especially that team that won Denver's first Super Bowl in 1997.

JOHN LYNCH

Lynch had a celebrated 15 years in the NFL, most of those seasons with Tampa Bay, but his last four with Denver were stellar. As a Strong Safety, he had more sacks while in Denver (7) than when he played 11 years with Tampa.

Lynch is currently the General Manager for the San Francisco 49ers. His enshrining will take place in Canton on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Get our free mobile app

PEYTON '[FANTASTIC]' MANNING

You would be hard-pressed to find a person that doesn't love, if not adore, Peyton Manning. After being cut from Indianapolis in 2011, Peyton restarted his phenomenal career with Denver in 2012. While with the Broncos he reached 539 career touchdowns, nearly 72,000 passing yards, and had what some say was 'the game of his career' when he lead the Broncos to win Super Bowl 50 24-10 over the Carolina Panthers.

Go, Broncos!

Worst Trades in Colorado Sports History