Casper Barely Visible From Mountain; Air Quality Alerts Issued

Zach Spadt, Townsquare Media

Unsurprisingly, a significant chunk of Wyoming is under an air quality alert as of Thursday morning.

Of course, that's due to much of the Mountain West being on fire.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, areas impacted include all or parts of Park, Teton, Lincoln, Big Horn, Washakie, Hot Springs, Fremont, Sheridan, Johson, Campbell and Natrona Counties.

"The Wyoming Department of Health recommends that the elderly, young children and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities at this time," the advisory says. "Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects."

The health department further advises that even if you don't fall in those categories, you should still avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions.

Filed Under: air quality alert, National Weather Service, Wildfires, Wyoming Department of Health
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
