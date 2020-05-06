Adele Reveals Slim New Figure in Stunning Instagram Photo

Adele left fans doing a double-take on social media Tuesday night (May 5) when she shared a gorgeous new photo on Instagram that shows off her slimmed down new figure.

It's no secret the superstar English singer has lost a bit of weight over the past year or so. And even though she was gorgeous before (and would be at any size), the latest photo the typically private artist shared on her social media in celebration of her 32nd birthday has created a buzz.

See below:

She captioned the post with a thank you not only for the outpouring of love for her birthday, but also for the first responders and essential workers taking care of everyone around the world during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels," she wrote.

The "Hello" singer first turned heads when she revealed a slimmer look in a series of Christmas photos she shared on Instagram in December 2019.

Adele's most recent album, 25, was released in November 2015. The best-selling musician is currently working on her fourth studio album, due out September of this year.