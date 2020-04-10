Advocate Of Re-Opening Wyoming Economy On ”Weekend In Wyoming”

State Rep. Scott Clem [R-Campbell County], who has been a vocal advocate of opening Wyoming's economy back up in the face of restrictions meant to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, will be on the ''Weekend in Wyoming'' program at Saturday morning at 11 on am 650, KGAB.

Rep. Clem has commented several times on social media and in a letter to the governor about what he feels is excessive damage to the state economy caused by the restrictions.

We'll be taking your questions and comments for Rep. Clem at 632-3323.

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr will join us at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the latest on the coronavirus in our community,

Also on the program on Saturday, we'll hear from Casper political commentator Joel Carlston on why he thinks the 17th Amendment to the constitution should be repealed. Joel will be on at 12:05 pm. And at 12:30 p.m., we'll hear from the Laramie County Master Gardener program.

It's all on the ''Weekend in Wyoming' program from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday on AM 650, KGAB!