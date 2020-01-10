An Open Letter to Broken New Years Resolutions

I refuse to let these resolutions drag me down.

Dear Non-Stick Resolutions,

"I hate your stinking guts. You make me vomit. You're scum between my toes."

As much as I wish I had come up with that myself, those words are actually the words of Alfalfa in the movie Little Rascals. Of course, he didn't actually use those words when writing a letter to his love Darla. However, I'm certainly using them now.

I can't stand you, broken resolutions. You beat me up year after year. You take away from the true joy I feel with the resolutions I actually keep. Well, I'm not going to let you do that any more.

This is your official notice that your negativity is no longer welcome here. I will not tolerate the way you make me feel. I can say this with certainty because I know I will fail this year just as I have in the past. The difference is that I'm approaching all of my resolutions differently. I plan to be intentional this year. I will see each day as a new chance to do my best in all aspects of life. I will slow down and not get ahead of myself. I will keep moving forward.

And you know what? I will help others do the same. Yep, I said it.

Inspiring other to pick themselves up after they fall is the nail in your coffin. See because it's not just me who is giving you the boot, it's everyone else too. We deserve better than to feel guilt or shame. We choose to feel stronger after our mistakes and grateful for the chance to learn from them. So, before any of us even begins to stumble, we are already proclaiming our victory.

I hope you've enjoyed your stay, but 2020 has no room for you.