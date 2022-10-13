Another Sunny Day in Casper, Possibility of Frost this Weekend

According to the National Weather Service, the forecast for the tail end of this week looks warm and sunny with high temps in the 60s and a northwest breeze passing through.

Saturday night's low is around 32 degrees, creating perfect conditions for a light frost.

If you've managed to keep your tomatoes, eggplants and peppers alive this long it's time to harvest or give up.

Etymological Fun Fact: frost, more severely known as hoarfrost, descends from the Old English dictionary circa 1290. The definition, according to the National Weather Service, defines it as "expressing the resemblance of white feathers of frost to an old man's beard."

Hmm.

