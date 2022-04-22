Apparently Wyoming Women Don’t Like To Share Their Closet Space

My husband and I have been married for almost 18 years and one of the things that comes along with being married this long is knowing when to pick your battles.

And a battle that my husband gave up long ago was the fight over closet space.

He's a typical Wyoming Cowboy who wears dress pants and a button-up shirt for work, and jeans and a t-shirt or hoodie the rest of the time.

His footwear consists of Cowboy boots (a dress pair and work pair), hiking boots, and a pair of Hey Dudes.

And my wardrobe...well it's quite a bit more extensive.

We don't have enough time for me to list all of my shoes, and because I refuse to be pigeonholed into one specific style of dress I have a wide variety of tops and bottoms.

When I have public speaking gigs I need to look nice so I have lots of blazers and blouses, and for my emcee work, I HAVE to have a variety of gowns and cocktail dresses to choose from.

It's safe to say that about 80% of our closet space belongs to me (okay maybe 90%) and frankly, at this point, I'm not too worried about what the hubby thinks about it.

And it seems I'm not alone.

Here's what other Wyominties had to say about how they share their closet space.

Here's How Wyomingites Share Closet Space (Or Not) We asked what percentage of your closet space is yours, and what percentage is your partner's...and the answers were hilarious!

If you'd like to see all the comments our listeners shared with us you can find them below.

