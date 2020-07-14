Can Significant Others Have an Opinion on Things They Don’t Use?

Help me settle the debate I'm having with my husband.

My husband and I have been married for about 7 years and we've known each other for over a decade. We are very similar in many regards, but there is one thing we differ on. I drink coffee... like a normal person. He does not... like a psychopath. Of course, I'm kidding on the psychological assumption, but I have at least one cup of coffee every single day. He has a cup maybe once a month.

Needless to say he doesn't use the coffee maker in our house.

We have a Keurig and he can't stand it when I leave a pod in the brewing chamber. Now, I may have bought the Keurig, but when you're married everything is mutual property. However, he doesn't use it. I am also the one who cleans and maintains the Keurig regularly. He refills it if he happens to see that it's asking for "more water please" on the digital screen. Again, he does not use it... ever.

So my question to you is, is he allowed to have an opinion on whether or not I leave an empty, used pod in the chamber or not?

This is not a debate on whether or not it's sanitary to leave a pod in the chamber, it's merely a debate on the validity of an opinion. It clearly bothers him, but it doesn't bother me so much. Would I like to take the pod out after every single use? Sure. However, when that baby is done brewing all I can think about is that deliciousness in my cup.

Tell me what you think below...