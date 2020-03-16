Apple Testing Option to Unsend that Embarrassing Text Message

If you got a little too emotional during your self-quarantine, you might be able to take it back.

We've all been there before, right? You hit send on a text and the moment you do, you instantly regret it. Maybe you were too harsh or too lovey or too dramatic or *gasp* you sent a text to the wrong person. Texting is a complex sport.

But Apple may be providing some relief.

The tech giant is reportedly testing out an option in which users will be able to unsend a text message. Apparently this will only be available for iMessages and if a text is rescinded, both the sender and the recipient would be notified. I don't know what's worse, having a bad text be received or having that person wonder what you felt you needed to take back. I guess it depends on the relationship.

The tests are being done internally and they may or may not be released to the public in the iOS 14 update.