Though I am an avid hiker (and snowshoer in the winter) I haven't always been this way.

I actually didn't begin getting into this lifestyle until about 5 and a half years ago.

All it took was one person who was willing to take me with them, and I was hooked.

As time went by I gained confidence in my own abilities, and frankly, my life hasn't been the same since.

From climbing Laramie Peak to tackling Pikes Peak in Colorado (14,115 ft high) I absolutely love seeing how high and how far I can go.

If you've always wanted to try hiking, but aren't quite sure how to get started, Wyoming's First Day Hikes might be exactly what you're looking for.

First Day Hikes are set up by Wyoming Outdoor Recreation as a way to encourage Wyomingites to get out and experience the beauty that our parks and trails have to offer.

Events are being held state-wide at State Parks and Historic Sites, and most of the events begin at 10 am on January 1st, 2022.

Some (like a hike at our local state park Edness) are labeled as "easy terrain" while others are "moderate" or "intermediate".

First Day Hikes are a great way to find a like-minded group of people to hike with throughout the year, and the best way I can think of to start your New Year off on the right foot (pun totally intended).

You can find the entire list of Wyoming's First Day Hikes below.

Participants are encouraged to “know before you go” and to prepare for winter weather conditions, including dressing appropriately. Drinks and refreshments will be provided at most locations, however, participants are also encouraged to bring their own water and snacks.

