Arrest Log (8/21/22 — 8/27/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get the best of K2 Radio delivered to your inbox everyday

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Lenward Hicks -- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Fail to provide proof of liability insurance, Driving while license cancelled, suspended

Braden Picotte -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Kristy Tso -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Brittney Titchener -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Dominic Anderson -- Hold for CAC

Gary Chingman -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Neil Presfield -- District Court Bench Warrant

Shanell Gangwish -- Hold for Probation and Parole, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid 3/10 gram

David Owyhee -- Hold for Probation and Parole

Isaiah Freeman -- NCSO Hit

Shane Orner -- Interfere with Peace Officer

James Boles -- Fail to Comply

Jerry Johnson -- Hold for WSP

Melissa Holmes -- Fail to Appear

Laurn Bremmer -- Criminal Warrant

Taylor Macias -- HOLD for Circuit Court

Daniel Bennett -- Fail to Comply

Michelle Eicher -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Justin Pederson -- Fail to Comply

Michael Caton -- DWUI

Jose Amador-Nunez -- Immigration Hold

Aaron Hernandez Flores -- Immigration Hold

Arnulfo Aguirre-Cervantes -- Immigration Hold

Brian Armstrong -- Hold for Probation and Parole

Diane Bustos -- Hold for another state

Charles Lambert -- Courtesy Hold/Agency

Amanda Jones -- Posses Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Conspire to Commit Misdemeanor, Theft - $1000 or more

Michael Brundige -- Interfere with peace officer, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Tyreese Reed -- Hold for Probation and Parole

Gary Davis -- Conspire to comit misdemeanor, criminal warrant

Dell Johnston -- DUI

A Quick Retelling of the "The Wyoming Incident" Various versions of "The Wyoming Incident" can be found all over the internet. Below is what seems to be the most widely shared story...but is it true?