Arrest Log (8/21/22 — 8/27/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get the best of K2 Radio delivered to your inbox everyday
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Lenward Hicks -- Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Fail to provide proof of liability insurance, Driving while license cancelled, suspended
Braden Picotte -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Kristy Tso -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Public Intoxication Prohibited
Brittney Titchener -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Dominic Anderson -- Hold for CAC
Gary Chingman -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Neil Presfield -- District Court Bench Warrant
Shanell Gangwish -- Hold for Probation and Parole, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid 3/10 gram
David Owyhee -- Hold for Probation and Parole
Isaiah Freeman -- NCSO Hit
Shane Orner -- Interfere with Peace Officer
James Boles -- Fail to Comply
Jerry Johnson -- Hold for WSP
Melissa Holmes -- Fail to Appear
Laurn Bremmer -- Criminal Warrant
Taylor Macias -- HOLD for Circuit Court
Daniel Bennett -- Fail to Comply
Michelle Eicher -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Justin Pederson -- Fail to Comply
Michael Caton -- DWUI
Jose Amador-Nunez -- Immigration Hold
Aaron Hernandez Flores -- Immigration Hold
Arnulfo Aguirre-Cervantes -- Immigration Hold
Brian Armstrong -- Hold for Probation and Parole
Diane Bustos -- Hold for another state
Charles Lambert -- Courtesy Hold/Agency
Amanda Jones -- Posses Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Conspire to Commit Misdemeanor, Theft - $1000 or more
Michael Brundige -- Interfere with peace officer, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Tyreese Reed -- Hold for Probation and Parole
Gary Davis -- Conspire to comit misdemeanor, criminal warrant
Dell Johnston -- DUI