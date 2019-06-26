Authorities Talk Down Man Who Threatened to Jump From I-25 Bridge

UPDATE:

Sgt. Sean Ellis of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office has clarified the comments he made Wednesday at the scene of a suicide attempt.

On Wednesday, Ellis told K2 Radio News that authorities "talked down" a man who had threatened to jump from the I-25 overpass at North Walsh Drive.

But on Thursday, Ellis clarified that it was one or more citizens that in fact spoke with the man in an effort to calm him. Ellis said law enforcement secured the man at the conclusion of the incident, but the man had refused to speak with Ellis himself.

Authorities were able to talk down a man who had threatened to jump from an I-25 overpass in the Evansville area Wednesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident. The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

First responders were called to Interstate 25 and North Walsh Drive, just north of the Wyoming Boulevard exit, shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded.

The man was taken to Wyoming Medical Center for evaluation, Natrona County Sheriff's Sgt. Sean Ellis told K2 Radio News. Ellis said it was not clear how the man made his way onto the overpass.

Southbound traffic was stopped while authorities spoke with the man and safely removed him from the overpass. Traffic returned to normal at roughly 1:45 p.m.