Beartooth Highway Closes For The Season

The Montana Department of Transportation on Thursday announced that the scenic Beartooth Highway has closed for the season.

Get our free mobile app

It's an announcement that comes as the National Weather Service in Billings is calling for snow at lower and higher elevations in the coming days.

According to MDoT, the highway closes each winter due to excessive snow and adverse conditions. It typically opens by the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend.

"Snow levels vary and drifts can be as high as 26 feet in the higher elevations," MDoT's website states.

The scenic route connects Red Lodge, Montana to the northeastern gate of Yellowstone National Park.