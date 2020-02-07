Drone Video Shows Beartooth Highway in All its Winter Glory

Beartooth Highway is one of the great roadways in America. It gets even prettier during winter as this stunning drone video proves.

This was shared by the Montana Department of Transportation. Their crews flew a drone above this gorgeous part of Beartooth Highway.

The road crews capture this drone footage each year before they attempt to clear Beartooth Highway for vehicles to traverse it. They also showed what it's like to be in the cab of one of their plows actually getting this done.

That drop off on the left side is a whopper. Yikes. Don't think my fear of heights would be up to that task.

There is a reason why Beartooth Highway is considered one of America's most scenic roadways. Once it's open again in a few months, it's a highly recommended day trip if you haven't experienced it before.