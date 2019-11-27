Beware Casper, 1 in 3 Will Have Packages Stolen from Porch

This is the time of year when many of us have deliveries being left on our porch. There's a new story that claims 1 in 3 will have one of those packages stolen.

I saw this story from Yahoo Finance and had to do a double take to make sure I was reading it correctly. That staggering number is based off of a survey by C + R Research. Of their respondents, 36% said they have had a package stolen. Wow.

I decided to do some digging to see how we can do our best to make sure we don't end up being victimized. CNET shared some very helpful ideas.

A couple of effective methods include some services that arrange to leave packages inside of your home instead of the porch like Amazon's In-Home Delivery. There are also smart padlock services where packages are left outside, but behind a locked container like Box Lock.

The 1 in 3 percentage is based on national numbers and I'd be shocked if we have anywhere near this theft rate in Casper, but it's still much higher than I ever imagined.

Have you ever had a package stolen off your porch? Does this number sound accurate to you?