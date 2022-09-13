Well, this is something. As an avid craft beer aficionado craft beer drinker, I always feel bad enjoying a good time on a patio somewhere and looking down at my dogs and thinking, man, I'm sure water tastes awesome to dogs(just by the way they slurp it down) but I'd bet they'd love a craft brew on a nice patio day in Southeast Wyoming.

Well, now they can.

Actually, this isn't a new concept. Beer for dogs has been around for a bit, but I just found it on a shelf for sale for the first time in Cheyenne. That's right, you can grab beer for your dogs without having to buy it online.

A little precursor, last week, my wife and I went on vacation(Vegas, Baby) so we had to board our two dogs(Brewer And Jolene) for a few days. Our dogs go to doggy daycare at Red Ruff Inn in Cheyenne. So, we take them to Red Ruff when we need to board them, they love going there and they get to play with their friends, so it's a no-brainer for us.

Well, we picked the pups up yesterday from boarding for a few days, I managed to look over at one of their retail shelves that has plenty of goodies for your four-legged friends, when I saw they had beer for dogs!

The company that makes the brew for dogs is Good Boy Dog Beer. They had four different varieties for your best friend.

Crotch Sniffin' Ale

Tail Chasin' Blonde

Mailman Malt Licker

IPA Lot In The Yard

The last one is clearly my favorite.

Obviously, there are no hops(toxic for dogs) or alcohol in the brews, the maker of the brew said this about it: "The beer is actually designed to be good for your dog's digestive system".

So, it's good for your dog AND they won't feel left out.

Pawesome!

