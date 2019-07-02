BREAKING: 12-Year-Old Missing From Natrona County

UPDATE:

The girl reported missing Tuesday morning has been found safe, according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

Original Story:

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in finding a missing 12-year-old.

Brianna Weinert is a white female standing 3'10" and weighing roughly 58 pounds. She has "dishwater" blonde hair and brown eyes, and wears eyeglasses.

She was last seen at her residence in the 10000 Block of Ridgeview Road at about 9:30 p.m. Monday. She left her home wearing plaid shorts as well as a yellow and blue shirt.

Brianna was last seen walking toward the intersection of Ridgeview and Cole Creek.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Natrona County Sheriff's office at 235-9282.